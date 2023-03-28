Family Investment Center Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.96. 1,285,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,833. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $107.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

