Falcon Wealth Planning Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.47. 442,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,995. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.67.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

