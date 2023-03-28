Falcon Wealth Planning Has $13.77 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $256,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,248. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

