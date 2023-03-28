Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.16. 1,940,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,943. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.79. The company has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

