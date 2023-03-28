Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 10,044 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 207.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,689,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,690,000 after acquiring an additional 233,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.85. 23,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,460. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $122.07.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.