EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ (EYPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $97.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,774,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after buying an additional 164,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 82,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,398,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 186,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.