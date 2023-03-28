EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ (EYPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of EYPT stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $97.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.03.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
