Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
Excelerate Energy Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:EE traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.
Excelerate Energy Company Profile
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.
