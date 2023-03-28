Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Ethereum Name Service has a market cap of $267.33 million and $24.29 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be purchased for about $13.20 or 0.00048444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO:ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,244,862 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

