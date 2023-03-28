Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.05. 1,282,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,307,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 235,219 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 532,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $10,505,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

