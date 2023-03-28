EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $109.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day moving average of $126.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

