Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Given a C$1.02 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.02 target price by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 164.94% from the stock’s current price.
Enterprise Group Stock Performance
Enterprise Group stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. 9,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The company has a market cap of C$19.37 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Group has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.46.
About Enterprise Group
See Also
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.