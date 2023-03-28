Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Given a C$1.02 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.02 target price by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 164.94% from the stock’s current price.

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Enterprise Group stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. 9,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The company has a market cap of C$19.37 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Group has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.46.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

