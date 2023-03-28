ENI (NYSE:E) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of E stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

ENI Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.4623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 352.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,916 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 524.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 706,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 593,650 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353,353 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.