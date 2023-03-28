Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VBK stock opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

