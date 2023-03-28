Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 66.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,582,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 633,646 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 811,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 419,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.