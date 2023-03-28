Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of ESBA stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
