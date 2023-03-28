ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $22.40 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $22.40 million and $474.22 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029504 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00199534 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,985.83 or 1.00056948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.1179522 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $473.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

