Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Down 55.1% in March

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

ELYM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 2,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Eliem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics

About Eliem Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,698,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 551,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 203,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

