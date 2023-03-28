Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Down 55.1% in March

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
ELYM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 2,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Eliem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics
About Eliem Therapeutics
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.