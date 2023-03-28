Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.03. The company had a trading volume of 234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $321.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

