EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.
BioAtla Price Performance
Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.26. BioAtla has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioAtla (BCAB)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.