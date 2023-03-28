EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCABGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.26. BioAtla has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioAtla by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 144.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioAtla by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

