EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.26. BioAtla has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioAtla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioAtla by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 144.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioAtla by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

