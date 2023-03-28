Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

