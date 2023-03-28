Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,845. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

