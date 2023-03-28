Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the February 28th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $120,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFT stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.29. 32,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

