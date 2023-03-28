Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 4.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Dollar General by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.75. 472,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.63. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

