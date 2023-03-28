Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 3.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.66. 557,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,558. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

