Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Eastman Kodak Trading Down 0.8 %
KODK opened at $3.89 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $307.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In related news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Kodak (KODK)
