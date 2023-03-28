Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 0.8 %

KODK opened at $3.89 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $307.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 23.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 10.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

