EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $158.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $217.46.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.