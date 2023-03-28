DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 21.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 104.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

