DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
DXP Enterprises Stock Up 3.7 %
DXP Enterprises stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46.
Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.