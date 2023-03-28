DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Up 142.1% in March

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

