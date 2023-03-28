DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,358,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,616,000 after buying an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,645 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

