DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
NYSE DNP opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
