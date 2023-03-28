DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Down 70.7% in March

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. 100,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,775. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $24.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.
DNB Bank ASA Company Profile
