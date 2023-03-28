DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Down 70.7% in March

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. 100,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,775. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $24.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

