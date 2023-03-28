Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 206,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DISA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 1,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,951. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

