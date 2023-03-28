Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $46.22. 1,688,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,976,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 11.5 %

The company has a market cap of $505.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.