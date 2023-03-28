Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 152 at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 152 ($1.87) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DIISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.38) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

OTCMKTS DIISY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 36,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

