Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Cut by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 11.7% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

