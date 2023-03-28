Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Straight Path Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 176.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,911 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

DFIC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,186 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

