DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. 1,096,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.06. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $30.66.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.
