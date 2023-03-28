Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,100 ($38.09) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.15) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($51.60) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.56) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.92) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,040.67 ($49.65).

Shares of LON DGE traded down GBX 32 ($0.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,551 ($43.63). 2,180,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,559.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,650.53. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,363 ($41.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,067 ($49.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,244.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,620 ($44.48) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.80 ($10,185.28). Insiders bought a total of 937 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

