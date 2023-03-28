dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $40.00 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $40.00 million and approximately $6,623.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00003739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,240,319 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01667304 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $10,922.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

