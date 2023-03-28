DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $4.98 on Tuesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

