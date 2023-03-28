Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target to $9.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of LIND opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,228,000 after purchasing an additional 421,609 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after buying an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 63,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 114,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 134,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

