Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $454.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $477.00 to $454.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $394.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

