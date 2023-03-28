Decentralized Social Price Hits $9.88 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $9.88 or 0.00036510 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $104.02 million and approximately $396,447.28 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

