DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Trading 1.8% Higher

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.75. 1,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

DB Gold Short ETN Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 16.74% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

