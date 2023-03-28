Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 30th

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DAIUF opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. Daifuku has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

