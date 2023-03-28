Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 30th

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 30th.
Daifuku Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DAIUF opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. Daifuku has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $73.80.
About Daifuku
