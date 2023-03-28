DA Davidson Weighs in on OppFi Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of OppFi in a report released on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

OppFi Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

NYSE:OPFI opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. OppFi has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in OppFi by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 732,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OppFi by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth $42,300,000,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OppFi by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

