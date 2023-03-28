CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,337 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $73.78. 217,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,944. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.