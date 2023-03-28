Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1793 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %
CRT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 18,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,147. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $30.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.