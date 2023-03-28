Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1793 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

CRT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 18,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,147. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $30.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

