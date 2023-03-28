Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.48. 95,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,588. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.66. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.68 and a 52-week high of C$18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.14 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRR.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

