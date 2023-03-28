Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Crexendo has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crexendo to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of CXDO stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $1,753,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

