Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Crexendo has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crexendo to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Crexendo Price Performance
Shares of CXDO stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo
About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crexendo (CXDO)
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.